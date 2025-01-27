New Delhi, January 27: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to increase capacity and rationalize fares for flights to Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh. This move comes after numerous complaints from air travellers about skyrocketing flight fares, with prices from Delhi to Prayagraj soaring to Rs 25,000, a significant increase from the usual Rs 5,000.

To address the issue, the DGCA met with airlines on January 23, urging them to add more flights and rationalise fares. As a result, 81 additional flights have been approved for January, bringing the total number of flights to Prayagraj to 132 from across India. "In view of likely surge in demand, DGCA met airlines on January 23 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares," DGCA said. Maha Kumbh: Bookings, Airfares Rise for Prayagraj Flights.

The fares increased because of huge demand and supply to the certain route and dynamic pricing is in place, said a source in the prominent airline. On January 24, SpiceJet announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad. On January 25, Akasa Air, ramped up its connectivity to Prayagraj with special flights from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru via Delhi, in addition to its daily direct services from Mumbai.

However, concerns about unfair pricing practices persist. Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticized the government and airlines for taking advantage of the high demand, calling it "unfair and unethical." "Not only is the state government taking full care of the service, security and facilities of the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh being held on the holy land of Prayagraj, many religious, social and service-oriented organizations and people are also engaged in service selflessly. But at the same time, some airline companies are taking unfair advantage of the increasing number of passengers and increasing the airfares wildly and charging exorbitant fares. Which is totally unfair and unethical. This is an occasion for hospitality, dedication and respectful hospitality and not for charging unfair fares," Vinod Bansal said on X. Maha Kumbh: DGCA Asks Airlines to Rationalise Airfares for Prayagraj Flights. Maha Kumbh: DGCA Asks Airlines to Rationalise Airfares for Prayagraj Flights.

The Mahakumbh which is held every 12 years is seeing a huge turnout of devotees. The world's largest religious gathering began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. During Mahakumbh pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

