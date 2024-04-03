Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced that it will support the candidate of its INDIA ally Congress in Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for the Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, AAP's Mizoram unit president Andrew Lalremkima said his party has not fielded a candidate for the polls and will extend support to Congress nominee Lalbiakzama since both parties are members of the INDIA bloc.

He said AAP hopes that "democracy will be restored" if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre.

Andrew alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was suppressing opposition parties.

Referring to the arrest and imprisonment of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and two other ministers, he said, "Their action shows the BJP is afraid of the AAP."

Andrew said the BJP is trying hard to make inroads in Mizoram, the only northeastern state where it has not gained any ground yet.

Asserting that the national political arena in the country is broadly divided into two groupings – NDA and INDIA – he asked the state's ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to make its stance clear on whether it will join either of the alliances.

