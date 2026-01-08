Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the party remains committed to giving electoral tickets to common people who earn the trust and support of the public through their work.

Addressing an event in Ludhiana, Kejriwal said AAP is different from traditional political parties as it does not distribute tickets based on money, influence, or family background.

Also Read | UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets Soon: Know How to Download, Objection Fee, Result Process.

Kejriwal said to ANI, " Aam Aadmi Party is a party which gives tickets to the common people. You can get a ticket only based on the work you do. Kejriwal will ticket to the one who is liked by the public."

Reiterating AAP's founding principles, Kejriwal said the party was created to bring honest and capable individuals from ordinary backgrounds into politics, ensuring accountability and people-centric governance.

Also Read | What Is the Net Worth of Anil Agarwal? Vedanta Chairman Renews Promise To Give Back 75% of His Wealth After Son's Death.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of being "anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh". CM Mann demanded a public apology from the party for what he termed a "shameful act" involving the misuse of Guru Teg Bahadur's name in a video featuring AAP leader Atishi.

In a post on X, Mann alleged that the BJP had added words that Atishi had "never spoken" and inserted the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in a false manner, insulting the revered Sikh Guru.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been against Punjab and Sikhs. Today again, its anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh face has come to the fore, when they, in Atishi Ji's video--words that she hadn't even spoken--and by adding Guru Sahib's name to it, insulted Guru Sahib. For this shameful act, the BJP should apologise to the Sikh community and Punjabis," the post read.

CM Mann's remarks came amid the political row following allegations by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi. the Delhi Assembly's LoP had said that the BJP had misrepresented her remarks in the Assembly by adding misleading subtitles to a video clip shared by the BJP Delhi's X account.

Residents holding Punjab Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards were eligible for up to Rs 10 lakh in health insurance coverage from the state government. The scheme will be formally launched on January 15 by Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Most beneficiaries will receive their health cards within the next three to four months. Under the scheme, people will be able to avail of cashless treatment at more than 800 private and government hospitals across the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)