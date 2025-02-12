New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi Police has launched an operation to search Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan after he was booked for allegedly leading an attack on a Delhi police team and threatening them in Jamia Nagar.

An FIR had also been registered against Amanatullah Khan for manhandling and threatening police and preventing them from carrying out the accused.

The case has been registered under sections 221, 121(1), 132, 191(2), 190, 263(b), 351(3) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on February 10 at around 3 pm when the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police went to the Jogabai Extension area of Jamia Nagar to nab Shavej Khan, one of the accused in a 2018 attempted murder case.

When the police team attempted to interrogate him, he didn't give any kind of answers, and by the time, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan arrived there with his 20-25 supporters and tried to threaten the police.

As per the FIR, Khan and his supporters went on to say "they don't value courts" and police. Khan and his supporters pushed and shoved the police team too and took the accused Shavej with them.

The FIR accuses Amantullah Khan and his supporters of trying to obstruct the police from doing their duty and engaging in a scuffle.

Khan has been absconding since the episode.

An FIR has been registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) for allegedly obstructing the arrest process of a suspect thus facilitating his escape.

On Monday, a team of police officials reached the residence of the Khan, in connection with allegations against him and his supporters.

According to the police, a crime branch team went to the Jamia Nagar area to arrest an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case, Shavez Khan, but had then allegedly found that the accused had fled from the place.

The police are in the process of tracing Amanatullah Khan and interrogating him regarding the accused fleeing custody.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for South East Delhi, Ravi Kumar Singh said that Shavez Khan is also absconding currently and further investigation is underway..

"A team of Crime Branch had come to nab a proclaimed offender, Shavez Khan. While he was being questioned, Amanatullah Khan came here along with his supporters and freed him. He (Shavez Khan) has been absconding since then. We are undertaking legal proceedings. All necessary legal actions will be taken... Efforts are being made to establish contact with him (Amanatullah Khan), it is yet to go through...The investigation is underway," DCP Singh told ANI

Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, was able to retain his seat by a huge margin of 23,639 votes.

His party, AAP, however, suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections as it was reduced to just 22 seats, a huge drop from the previous tally of 62. BJP, by winning 48 seats, made a return to govern the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

