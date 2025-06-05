New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Atishi, the AAP leader and Opposition Leader in the Delhi Assembly, launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi on June 1 following a court order.

In a post on X, Atishi posted, "BJP had promised 'jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan' (where there is a slum, there will be a house), but as soon as it won the election, it bulldozed the Madrasi camp."

The AAP leader further added that she visited the site on Wednesday and that the people were teary-eyed. "Today, when I went there, women, elderly, youth - everyone cried bitterly. They were saying that they made a mistake by voting for the BJP. If Kejriwal were here, he would not have let our slums be demolished," posted Atishi.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

370 encroachments have been demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement.

Earlier on June 1, Anil Banka, District Magistrate of South East Delhi, said, "This action is being carried out as per the court's orders, and we are removing the encroachments solely based on those directives. The Barapulla drain had become narrow, hindering its cleaning and causing issues with water flow. During heavy rains, flooding spreads across the area due to these obstructions. The matter was under consideration in court, which has permitted us to proceed with the removal starting today (June 1). We have also allotted flats in Narela to all eligible residents affected by this drive."

"Notices regarding the encroachments were already given to residents, and till now, 370 illegal encroachments have been demolished. While 189 are eligible for resettlement, 181 are not eligible for resettlement," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the BJP government is committed to the development of slums in the national capital and assured that no slum in the city will be demolished. (ANI)

