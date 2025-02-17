New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): AAP leader Avadh Ojha addressed a press conference, reaffirming his commitment to politics and serving the people of Delhi.

Ojha had contested the Pratapganj Assembly constituency and lost to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by over 21,000 votes.

Ojha thanked the people for their "tremendous love and blessings," stating that he has no intention of stepping back from politics.

"I contested the election from Patparganj Assembly constituency of Delhi and the people gave me tremendous love and blessings. I have no intention of stepping back from politics. I will continue to serve the people through politics," Ojha said.

He also criticised BJP for its inability to choose a leader among its 48 MLAs. "BJP is not able to choose a person from its 48 MLAs who can lead them. They have no policy and no face," Ojha remarked.

In his statement, Ojha took the opportunity to highlight the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party, especially under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "In the last ten years, the Aam Aadmi Party has done tremendous work in the field of Human Resources under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji," he stated, emphasising AAP's focus on governance and public service.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi also criticised BJP for its lack of clarity on governance in the capital, questioning whether the party is running the government.

In a statement, Atishi said, "I want to ask BJP to decide whether they are running the government or not. When there are power cuts, BJP people say that Atishi is the caretaker CM, she is responsible for this, but when the machine comes to Yamuna, they say that BJP and LG are running the government. They should decide whether they are running the government or not."

Atishi went on to criticise BJP for failing to appoint a Chief Minister, despite their 48 selected legislators.

Chief National Spokesperson AAP, Priyanka Kakkar also weighed in, "Why should the people of Delhi be worried about the internal strife of BJP? When BJP is taking 10 days to give a Chief Minister and Cabinet, imagine how much time they will take to take any decision for the people of Delhi?"

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop at 22 from its previous tally of 62. (ANI)

