New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to immediately call a special session of Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan.

In his letter to PM Modi, Sanjay Singh said that after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, and India's response on May 7, the government conducted two all-party meetings, but the Prime Minister was absent from both of them.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues Ordinance To Form Gadchiroli District Mining Authority, CM Devendra Fadnavis To Head 16-Member Panel.

"The Government conducted two all-party meetings to brief political parties about the operation. Regrettably, you, the Prime Minister of India, were not present at either. Your absence has been deeply felt by all parties, and more importantly, by the people of India who expected a strong and unifying presence from their leader at such a crucial moment," the AAP MP said.

Singh said that they were surprised to learn about the cessation of hostilities between the two nations through a tweet by US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | Monsoon Destinations in India: From the Serene Beauty of Wayanad To the Misty Hills of Kodaikanal, Visit These Places To Embrace the Rainy Season.

"Just as the momentum was building and the Indian Army was perceived to be in a strong position to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), we were surprised to learn of an immediate ceasefire through a tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump. He claimed that both India and Pakistan had been threatened with trade sanctions unless they agreed to a ceasefire," Sanjay Singh said.

He alleged that despite this, there was no response from the Prime Minister's office.

"Despite the multiple public statements and tweets by the U.S. President regarding the ceasefire, there was no rebuttal or clarification issued by your office. This silence has raised doubts and weakened the confidence of citizens in the government's resolve to protect India's sovereignty," Singh said.

"Why has the Government not yet traced and identified the perpetrators of the Pahalgam incident, and what are the reasons for the delay?" he further asked.

Further, Sanjay Singh said that this sequence of events has left 144 crore Indians with unanswered questions about the decision-making process behind the ceasefire and the Government's foreign policy posture.

"The lack of transparency and leadership at such a critical juncture has harmed the perception of our sovereignty. Given the above, I demand that a Special Session of Parliament be convened immediately to provide a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire decision, thereby restoring public faith in our constitutional institutions," Sanjay Singh said.

Meanwhile, sixteen political parties of the INDIA Bloc have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and Trump's announcement on Tuesday.

A group of INDIA bloc leaders met at the Constitution Club today after more than 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter to PM Modi calling for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)