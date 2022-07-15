Ambala, Jul 15 (PTI) Nearly 4 kg of heroin was recovered from an abandoned bag found in a train that was passing through Haryana's Ambala on Friday, the Government Railway Police said.

The GRP and the Ambala police had launched a joint operation three months ago to check drug smuggling.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, GRP, Dheeraj Kumar said during the checking of 12477 Jamnagar–Katra Superfast Express, a bag was found lying under a seat. None of the passengers travelling in the coach knew whom the bag belonged to.

The bag was later brought to the GRP office here and a packet containing a large quantity of powder was found in it. Narcotic experts found that the packet contained 3.8 kg of heroin, he said.

The matter is being investigated. The involvement of drug mafia cannot be ruled out, the GRP said.

