New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The government has appointed Abhijat Sheth as the new chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex medical education regulatory body.

He succeeds Dr B N Gangadhar, who had resigned last October citing health reasons. However, he continued to work in the position as his resignation was not accepted as there was no suitable candidate available for the post.

The Union Cabinet also appointed Dr M K Ramesh, former president of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) as president of the Medical Assessment Board (MARB).

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for appointment of following persons to the posts mentioned below for four years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 70 years or until further orders," the order by the DoPT said on July 11.

Currently, Dr Sheth heads the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that conducts the entrance examinations for the post-graduate and super-specialisation medical courses.

He will continue to serve as its head for a few months as the NEET-PG is is scheduled in August.

Key posts in all four autonomous boards of the NMC have been lying vacant for the last nine months.PTI PLB

