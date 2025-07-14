New Delhi, July 14: Two men, who were long-time acquaintances, died after they stabbed each other during a scuffle in west Delhi's Khyala area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday, when an altercation broke out between the two men, both residents of B Block in Khyala, while they were sitting in a local park. The quarrel soon escalated into a physical fight, with the men stabbing each other. Delhi Horror: Man Slits Teen’s Throat for Trying To Mediate in Sister’s Relationship, 5 Held.

"People in the vicinity rushed them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The Khyala police station received a PCR call informing that two men were admitted with stab wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. A police team reached the hospital to find that both had succumbed to their injuries," the official said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were friends who had known each other for many years. Further investigation is underway, he said.

