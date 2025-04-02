Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Ksehtra, Champat Rai on Wednesday said that there would be an 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla on April 6 following which 'Shringar' would be done.

Further, he stated that Aarti and 'Chappan Bhog' would be offered at the birth time of Ram Lalla.

Rai said "On 6th April, in the morning, there will be 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla. Following this, 'Shringar' will be done. Ram Lalla's time of birth is noon on Navami; At that time, 'aarti' will be performed and 'chappan bhog' will be offered..."

Further, he said that at the same time 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla would be performed for four minutes which would be telecasted worldwide by Doordarshan.

"At the same time, 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla will be performed for four minutes. This will be telecast worldwide by Doordarshan," the General Secretary said.

On March 27, preparations for the grand Ramkot Parikrama were finalised in a meeting of the saints and mahatamas, who also discussed plans to elevate the celebration to a historic and spiritual occasion.

21 stunning tableaux from various temples, including depictions of the Ram temple and notable figures like Maharana Pratap and Sant Ravidas, set to be the main attractions for thousands of devotees.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, highlighted that the Parikrama is an internal circumambulation of Ayodhya, where devotees and saints pray for the well-being of the nation and society.

"This year, 21 vibrant tableaux will be part of the procession, showcasing scenes from the Ram temple, as well as depictions of revered figures such as Maharana Pratap and Sant Ravidas, which will be the focal points of the event," said Anil Mishra."

Thousands of devotees are expected to attend, and the event promises to be a grand spiritual gathering that will further enhance Ayodhya's significance as a center of devotion," he said.

He further said that the Ramkot area in Ayodhya, which marks the classical boundary of Ramlala, will be the center of the Parikrama, adding to the sacredness of this important religious observance. (ANI)

