Noida (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) On an average 1,500 people are tested daily for COVID-19 across Noida and Greater and so far 1,66,894 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday.

The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 6,901 cases, including 43 deaths.

As many as 6,144 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is 813, the officials said.

Apprising with the updates related to the pandemic, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said Gautam Buddh Nagar has adequate medical preparedness to deal with the situation.

He said nearly 1.10 lakh people, largely migrant workers, were sent home on trains and buses from the district during the lockdown with government support while over 38,000 kits of dry ration were distributed among the needy.

He said 141 COVID patients have been allowed home quarantine in the district till date after instructions for the facility came from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“There are 12 teams of the Health Department engaged in COVID-19 works for which the administrative officers have also been appointed. I take the feedback from the teams everyday at 10 pm.

So far, 1,03,175 samples via rapid antigen-based test, 60, 338 via RT-PCR test and 3,381 via TruNAT test have been taken in the district,” Suhas said in a statement.

He said till date, there are a total of 281 containment zones in the district, in which around 1,500 people daily conduct a door-to-door surveillance campaign while coronavirus help desks have been set up in all government and private institutions of the district.

“There are 27 ambulances of the 108 service for immediate deployment to help transport infected people. Twenty-three of these ambulances are in COVID-19 service while the remaining are for back up support,” Suhas said.

“There are 13 hospitals for COVID-19 in the district, six of them government-run and seven private. There are 1,430 beds in the L1 category in the seven government hospitals and 100 beds in the six private hospitals,” he said.

“In the L2 category, there are 280 oxygen-support beds in private hospitals, 260 in government hospitals. In the same category, there are 40 ICU in government and 50 in private hospitals,” he said.

“In the L3 category, there are 20 ICU beds and 34 oxygen-support beds, and total 750 beds across all categories,” according to the statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on August 8 inaugurated a 400-bedded government COVID hospital in Noida which has come up at a cost of Rs 344 crore, the district magistrate added.

During the period of complete lockdown, he said, a total of 33 shelter sites were set up which helped 4,197 people, while 38,017 kits of dry ration were provided to the needy across the district, he said.

“During the lockdown, 80,129 people including migrant workers were sent to their homes through trains and 27,105 people including migrant workers through buses,” the officer said.

The integrated control room for COVID response -- 1800 419 2211, gets about 400 calls daily on an average where people lodge their problems related to the pandemic, he added.

