New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 has progressed smoothly in the procuring States and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar with purchase of over 336.67LMTs of paddy up to December 5 against the last year corresponding purchase of 279.91 LMT showing an increase of 20.27 per cent over last year, according to an official release.

Out of the total purchase of 336.67 LMT, Punjab alone has purchased202.77 LMT till the close of procurement season in the state on 30.11.2020 which is 60.23 per cent of total procurement in the country.

About 32.92 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with an MSP value of Rs. 63563.79 crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 45.24 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for the procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS, so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State, nominated procuring agencies.

Up to December 5, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured130619.34MT of Moong, Urad, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs. 702.21 Crores benefitting 74613 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Naduupto 05.12.2020 as against the last year corresponding purchase of 293.34 MT of copra. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States.

The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for the commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds. (ANI)

