Lucknow, December 6: In view of the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the region, the Noida police has extended restrictions under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) throughout the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The imposition of Sec 144 restricts public gatherings and holding of congregations. India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 96,44,223 After Single-Day Increase of 36,011 New Coronavirus Cases.

In the past week, the Uttar Pradesh government had imposed Sec 144 in six major cities of the state, as part of its strategy to contain the number of coronavirus cases amid the second wave of pandemic. The cities where the restrictions were slapped are: Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida.

Prior to the order issued today by the Noida police, Sec 144 was imposed in Greater Noida - the administrative headquarter of Gautam Budh Nagar. The same set of restrictions have now been extended throughout the district.

See Noida Police's Tweet

While issuing the Sec 144 orders in the six major UP cities on November 26, the government said the restrictions would be strictly implemented. The intent is to prevent gatherings beyond the norms to minimise the pace of virus transmission.

"Whether it is markets or malls or even wedding processions, we can check if more than five people collect at one place or do not maintain social distancing. It is important to check the spread of the virus in the second wave, especially with the onset of winters," a government spokesman said.

