New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command.

"It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP," he tweeted.

In another tweet earlier, Gandhi demanded that farmers should be given Minimum Support Price for their produce.

"Livelihood is a right, not a favor," he tweeted in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)