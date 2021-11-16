Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) An absconder was arrested here on Monday a year after being booked under a case in Jammu, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested the accused who has been identified as Micheal Jordan from Christian Colony here, they said.

He was evading arrest since 2020 in case of wrongful restraint, causing hurt and wrong statements in Pirmitha Police Station, they added.

The warrant had already been issued by the court against him that was executed with his arrest, they said.

