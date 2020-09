Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) The people opposing NEET-JEE exams have nothing to do with students and are protesting for the sake of it rather than with any knowledge of what students want, said a functionary of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP students' wing, on Friday.

If the NEET-JEE exams get delayed, students will end up wasting a year, said ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi.

She hit out at some schools demanding fees from students despite the severe downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

During its central committee meeting held here, the outfit claimed it had increased its membership in 2019-20 by a record 33.39 lakH.

