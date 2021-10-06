New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started a sit-in protest at the admission office of Delhi University with officials stranded inside over the "inflated results" of state boards and demanded that the varsity introduce a "fair" entrance process.

In a statement, the ABVP said "there has been an unprecedented compromise with the quality and uniformity of DU admission process".

"ABVP's protest is ongoing since afternoon against the inflated results of state boards. We are sitting outside the office of Dean Students Welfare, Dean Admissions, Assistant Registrar and admission committee members. Our protest will go on indefinitely until our demand of a fair and just admission process is met," the student outfit said.

