Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 27 (ANI): Opposition parties have repeatedly questioned the government's intent following the UKSSSC paper leak and suggested that the youth of the state are discontented with the government but the results of student union elections held across more than 100 colleges in the state present a completely different picture, BJP leaders said here on Saturday.

They said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP, has deep organizational roots in universities and college campuses.

"In the wake of the UKSSSC paper controversy, speculation arose that this time, students might use their votes to express dissatisfaction with the BJP and its affiliated organizations, potentially defeating the ABVP. Yet, the overwhelming victory of the ABVP in the student union elections confirms that there is no widespread discontent among students regarding the BJP and its government," a BJP leader said.

"The historic and significant win of the ABVP clearly indicates that college and university students in the state, particularly Gen Z, trust the BJP's ideology and the policies of the government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The election results also demonstrate that student confidence in the government is much stronger than suggested by opposition claims," he added.

BJP leaders said that under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, the government has taken several concrete steps to ensure complete transparency in the recruitment process and to strictly curb malpractice.

Measures such as anti-cheating laws, technical monitoring of exams, and improvements in the examination system have successfully sent a message to the youth that the government takes their concerns seriously and is committed to decisive action, the BJP leaders said. (ANI)

