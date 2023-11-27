Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the largest students' organisation in the world, has been popular, easily accessible and accepted by students throughout the world.

Unlike other student organisations in the country, ABVP conducts a lot of activities involving students to generate patriotism, build careers, and is dedicated to society and the country.

Also Read | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Describes Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahapurush' of Last Century, Term PM Narendra Modi as 'Yugpurush' of This Century.

The most significant and unique among all ABVP activities is Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL), in which students get an opportunity to travel from one state to another of the country, especially from Northeastern states to MP, North India, etc., and get experience in different fields like study, culture and food habits.

SEIL has been found to be effective in students' personal lives, mindsets and thought processes, developing or guiding them about what to choose in life for a better future.

Also Read | Bear Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Keeper Fatally Attacked by Himalayan Black Bear During Cleaning at Visakhapatnam Zoo.

It is pertinent to mention that SEIL was initiated in 1966 and is still being preferred, which has enabled thousands of students from different educational institutes to travel to other parts of the country. It also allowed them to learn about their culture, lifestyles and educational systems, compare them with their own and make sensible rectifications or corrections.

This year, also in accordance with the SEIL system, 75 students from different states joined the SEIL program and 10 delegates from across the country visited Tripura. They stayed for 15 days in different districts of the state and visited various educational institutes, examined the quality of education they provide, and checked the culture and food habits of different people, especially the 19 tribes of Tripura.

They also shared views in the relevant field and were surprised that, despite having different customs and food habits, they had identical philosophies and ideologies of life which was adorable and admirable.

Tulsi Sarkar, an ABVP worker from Kolkata, said that according to the system of SEIL, a total of 10 students and 10 delegates have visited Tripura, and she was in Dharamnagar.

"Being in Dharamnagar, I could visit the colleges and schools and study their educational patterns, good habits and lapses. I also visited houses, had food, exchanged cultures and especially shared the Bhai Doj programme with the students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST)," Sarkar added.

Alok Shrivastav, an ABVP-SEIL delegate from Bihar, said that the SEIL programme enables students to share different cultures and habits.

"Students visit the Northeastern states to learn about their cultures. They focus on the drawbacks of the educational system, if any, in the Northeast, interact with the authorities, and train students to overcome difficulties," Shrivastav added.

Aswini Singh, an ABVP worker from Jammu and Kashmir, said that as he leaves Tripura, it seems that he's leaving a family.

"I am returning home following the SEIL tour programme in Tripura but it seems that I am leaving a family. I experienced a unique kind of love and affection here that I haven't felt in my life ever before. The people of Tripura, especially the ST students on my SEIL tour, will remain unforgettable," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)