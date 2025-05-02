Thane, May 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended two teachers from Maharashtra's Thane district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant who needed a few documents concerning his service, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as teacher Shahajan Mohammadali Moulana and headmaster Ziaur Rahman Mazharulhaq Ansari of Rais High School and Junior College in Bhiwandi.

Inspector Anupama Khare of ACB's Thane unit said that the complainant had approached the duo in March seeking a copy of his service book with the necessary pay commission notings and stamps.

The accused first demanded Rs 50,000 to do the job but subsequently raised it to Rs 60,000, citing clerical work, typing and stamping charges, Khare said.

After being approached by the complainant, the ACB laid a trap and caught Shahajan Moulana red-handed as he accepted the bribe amount on Thursday. The anti-graft agency also apprehended the headmaster, said the official.

“Both have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. No formal arrests have been made so far in connection with the demand and acceptance of the bribe money,” added the official.

