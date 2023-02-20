New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested Delhi Jal Board's joint director in connection with alleged embezzlement Rs 20 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Naresh (48), a resident of Rajinder Nagar in UP's Ghaziabad, they said.

Naresh Singh has been arrested by the ACB Delhi in DJB e-kiosk water bill scam of 20 crore. The FIR was registered in December. Employees of Fresh Pay and Aurrum were arrested earlier, a senior official said.

Singh was receiving bribe amount amounting to lakhs from directors of Aurrum and Fresh Pay. He didn't reconcile the bill payments with Aurrum and Fresh pay which he was duty bound as deputy director, the officer said.

From 2015, when the contract was extended for the first time, every year he helped Fresh pay in extending the contract for collection of bill payment from e-kiosks till 2020. He kept silent over reconciliation of water bills while getting the extension done for the Fresh Pay company from DJB, the officer further stated.

Further investigations in the case are being conducted to find out role of other government employees or bank employees, they added.

The ACB had arrested three people in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore from the Delhi Jal Board.

The accused were identified as 56-year-old Raju Nair, 52-year-old Gopi Kumar Kedia, and Dr Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai, he said.

According to the officer, DJB had awarded the work of "Setting up automotive bill payment collection machines" at its various offices to the Corporation Bank (Now Union Bank of India).

The machines were meant to facilitate bill payments in cash and cheques and other modes by DJB consumers.

Corporation Bank in its turn gave the contract to Freshpay IT Solutions which further gave it to Aurrum e-Payments Pvt Ltd.

The contract was valid up to October 10, 2019, but Aurrum e-payments Pvt Ltd collected the amount till March 2020, the officer had said.

