India News | ACB Files Charge Sheet Against Govt Employee in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a government employee for alleged misappropriation of foodgrains and gunny bags in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against the then Junior Assistant Storekeeper, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department, Roshan Lal in the court of special judge, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said a case was registered in 2012 after a joint surprise check was conducted following allegations of misappropriation of huge quantity of ration of different categories meant for the public of Rajouri tehsil and empty gunny bags by Lal, causing loss to the exchequer to the tune of over Rs 15.03 lakh.

The spokesman said during the course of investigation, it was established that Lal, who is presently posted as Tehsil Supply Officer, by misuse and abuse of his official position misappropriated huge quantities of foodgrains and gunny bags during his posting as a junior assistant storekeeper.

After completing the investigation of the case, sanction for launching prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority, he said.

He said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for August 17.

