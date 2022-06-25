Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau Friday produced a charge sheet against two officers of the department of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs at Udhampur for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth crores of rupees, officials said.

They said the two chargesheeted officials are: Krishan Kumar, the then assistant director; and Subash Chander Gupta, the then tehsil supply officer of the department in Udhampur.

A corruption case was registered against the officers in 2018 accusing them of abusing their officials position, and fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriating government money worth crores of rupees between January 2007 and March 2008, they said.

The instant case was registered on the basis of the outcome of the verification conducted by the ACB.

The verification revealed that the officers and officials of the department deliberately destroyed the record pertaining to the disbursement of the above mentioned amount which could have served as material evidence, the officials quoted above said.

The allegations were established during the probe of verification which resulted into the registration of an FIR against six persons. The court has fixed July 29th for the next hearing.

