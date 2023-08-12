Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12 (ANI): Sourabh Chowdhury, arrested in connection with Jadavpur University student death case, was sent to police custody till August 22 on Saturday.

He was produced before Alipore Court earlier today.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Announces Increase in Income Limit Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana From Rs 1.80 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh Per Annum.

Sourabh Chowdhury, an ex-student of Jadavpur University, is an accused in the student death case, where a first-year student died after he allegedly fell from the balcony of the university hostel.

Chowdhury was arrested on Friday.

Also Read | Sant Ravidas Will Bless Me To Inaugurate His Temple, Says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh.

A first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hostel and said that strong action will be taken and justice will be served.

Talking to the media after visiting the university hostel, Governor said, "I went to the hostel, I discussed with the students... and also the teachers, they want justice. Justice will be done. They presented before me some of the basic issues here. We'll address them... We'll do our best, we'll give them justice, and strong action will be taken..."

Earlier, officials informed that the preliminary postmortem reports point that the student died after falling from a high place. "He suffered severe injury to the left side of the head and his left rib and pelvis were fractured due to the impact," they said, citing preliminary postmortem reports.

Kundu, a first-year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district.

The teen was taken to nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur in the night itself by classmates. "The student died in the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment," police said earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)