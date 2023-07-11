Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 (PTI) Kerala police on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman in connection with a gold burglary that was reported from a house at Manacaud in the capital city last week.

Police have arrested Thiruvananthapuram residents Shafeeq (34), a history-sheeter, and his friend's wife Beema Kannu (47) after investigation for stealing 85 sovereigns of gold from the house.

"We have arrested Shafeeq from a lodge inside the city," police said.

The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The investigating officer said Shafeeq, a habitual offender, committed the crime alone and handed over the gold to Beema Kannu, who resides at Kattakada.

She helped him sell few of the ornaments in various shops in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Almost half of the 85 sovereigns of gold that were stolen were recovered from the house of Beema Kannu, along with some money from selling the rest of the ornaments.

The prime accused was identified based on the fingerprints collected from the crime scene, police said.

"He is an accused in multiple cases including rape and culpable homicide cases. We tracked him based on the fingerprints we found from the crime scene," a senior police official from the district told PTI.

Police said Shafeeq was staying with his friend's family since his family had ousted him due to his behaviour.

He chose a random house for burglary as he saw the gate locked from outside, police added.

The family had recently brought the jewels from the bank locker to their home for a function. They had gone out of station and returned home on Friday to find the almirah broken open and the jewels missing, police said.

