Silchar, Mar 24 (PTI) Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case has been transferred to Silchar Central Jail from Punjab, officials said here on Monday.

Punjab Police brought the accused from Bhatinda Jail by a special flight and he was taken to the jail here on Sunday night where he is currently lodged.

Also Read | 'Only Way Forward': Kunal Kamra Shares Photo With Indian Constitution in FIRST Post After 'Gaddar' Jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

He was transferred to the Assam jail following intelligence inputs and investigations that brought to the fore his alleged involvement in coordinating drug trafficking with others from inside the jail by using mobile phones, the official said.

He has been transferred to Silchar jail in a bid to break the network involved in drug trafficking, the official added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 254, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Besides his alleged involvement in the killing of Moosewala in 2022, Singh has 128 cases registered against him since 2012 which include several high-profile murder cases, extortions, cases under the Arms Act and 12 cases under the NDPS Act.

He had allegedly established links with international operators in Canada, USA and Pakistan and his relocation to another jail was necessary to break the activities of the criminals in the jail.

Singh has been kept in a special cell and the security in and around the jail has been further strengthened, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)