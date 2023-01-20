Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) AAP leader Anurag Dhanda on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana over allegations of sexual harassment against its MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and state minister Sandeep Singh, saying the duo must resign to ensure a fair investigation.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has accused of sexually harassing top grapplers, while a woman coach from Haryana had recently lodged sexual harassment complaint against Sandeep Singh.

"In Haryana and in Delhi, BJP leaders (Sandeep Singh and Brij Bhushan) are not ready to leave their posts. When the accused continue to hold their posts, how will a fair investigation take place," Dhanda told reporters here.

Sandeep Singh had given up his Sports Department portfolio after the woman coach lodged a police complaint, but he continues to be Minister in the M L Khattar government holding the charge of Printing and Stationery Departments.

When these medallists win Olympic and other medals, they are praised, but when they are telling the nation what they have faced, the BJP leaders are raising questions, he said.

Dhanda said if the BJP fails to take action against the two, people of Haryana will not welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his proposed visit to Gohana in Sonipat later this month.

"If daughters of Haryana are harassed, if they are insulted like this and if the BJP does not take any action in Sandeep Singh or Brij Bhushan cases, then people of Haryana will not welcome but oppose Amit Shah during his visit. We want to warn them," said Dhanda.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Gohana, Sonipat on January 29.

Dhanda said Sandeep Singh should have been sacked immediately after a complaint was lodged against him.

But he also continues to be the president of the Haryana Olympic Association, so under these circumstances how could a fair probe be expected, the AAP leader said.

Meanwhile, Kavita Dalal, a former weightlifter, came out in support of the grapplers who have levelled allegations against the WFI chief, and claimed that she shifted to professional wrestling due to similar harassment she faced in 2008.

"Such circumstances were created before me as well," she claimed. PTI SUN

