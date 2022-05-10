Kanpur (UP), May 9 (PTI) A woman who was accused of theft allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the bathroom ceiling at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where she was lodged by police.

Sudama (32), a resident of Magarwara Unnao, worked as a domestic help and was accused of stealing gold jewellery from her employer's house.

She was called to the Nawabganj police station for questioning.

She was lodged at the shelter home and asked to come to the police station again on Monday for questioning.

However, in the morning, she was found dead inside the bathroom.

Police officer Brajesh Srivastava said a post-mortem has been performed on the body and a probe ordered.

