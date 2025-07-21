Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences on the death of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and said the "giant of Kerala's Communist movement" will be mourned by millions.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Achuthanandan passed away on Monday at the age of 101. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after a cardiac arrest.

Tharoor wrote on his post, "Mourning the passing of former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan (here, releasing my book "The Elephant, the Tiger & the Cellphone" in Kerala, 2008). A giant of Kerala's Communist movement, "VS" rose from humble origins to become a hugely popular mass leader and Chief Minister 2006-11, where he earned the respect of all. He will be mourned by millions of his devoted followers. Om Shanti!"

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also issued a statement on the death of Achuthanandan and expressed its condolences.

The CPIM in its statement said, "Red Salute to Comrade V S Achuthanandan! Veteran communist leader and Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away at the age of 101 on July 21. His life of struggle and unwavering dedication to the cause of the people will forever be an inspiration."

"We salute Comrade V.S. Achuthanandan--an architect of Kerala's progressive journey, a voice of the voiceless, and a lifelong champion of the working class," the CPIM added further.

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM. He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992. He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)

