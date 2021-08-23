Dehradun, Aug 23 (PTI) Stern action will be taken against doctors in government hospitals in Uttarakhand if they prescribe branded medicines to patients coming to hospitals instead of generic drugs, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said on Monday.

She asked all chief medical officers to ensure that doctors in hospitals under their jurisdiction prescribe only generic medicines to the patients.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Differently-Abled Minor Girl Raped in Samastipur District, Accused Absconding.

Bahuguna also asked them to take stern action against doctors who do not do this.

Jana Aushadhi Kendras, selling generic medicines that are far cheaper than branded drugs, have been opened across the country to give economically weaker sections access to quality treatment.

Also Read | WhatsApp for iPad Coming Soon, To Be Released as Part of Multi-Device Support.

The government keeps issuing orders from time to time asking doctors to prescribe generic medicines but it has been found they continue to prescribe branded medicines violating the orders, the DG health said in her letter to the CMOs. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)