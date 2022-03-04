Amaravati, March 4 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh on Friday fell to 1,341 even as the state added 86 more cases to its overall tally.

According to the latest health bulletin, the total positive cases in the state stood at 23,18,262.

As 288 more people recovered from the infection, the total number of cured went up to 23,02,192.

The death toll remained at 14,729 as the state did not report any fresh fatality.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday, Guntur district registered 17, West Godavari 15, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam 12 fresh cases each.

The remaining nine districts added less than 10 cases each to their tally.

