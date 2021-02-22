Amaravati, Feb 22 (PTI): The number of active Covid-19 cases fell below 600 to 590 in Andhra Pradesh as 41 fresh positives were reported, along with 71 recoveries on Monday.

For the third consecutive day, no coronavirus death was reported in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative positives touched 8,89,339 after 1.37 crore tests, at the rate of 6.47 per cent.

The total recoveries climbed to 8,81,582 while the toll remained at 7,167, the bulletin said.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, Chittoor district reported 10 new cases, East Godavari 7, SPS Nellore 6, Srikakulam and West Godavari 4 each, Guntur 3, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool 2 each, Kadapa, Krishna and Anantapuramu one each.

Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single fresh case of the virus.

The active caseload in Vizianagaram fell to six, the lowest in the state, while Krishna had the highest of 89. PTI

