New Delhi, Dec 2: With 9,765 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,06,541, while the active cases increased to 99,763, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,69,724 with 477 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Also Read | Gujarat: 25-Year-Old Man Abducted by Three Men Posing As Crime Branch Officers in Chandkheda.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 158 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | Nothing To Start Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Its New Ear (1) Black Edition in Select Countries.

An increase of 740 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)