Gujarat, December 2: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was abducted on Monday from his house by three men posing as crime branch officers. The abducted man has been identified as Nailesh Chaudhary, a resident of Vrundavan flats near Godrej Garden. The incident took place on November 29.

Complainant, Bhavesh Chaudhari, in his complaint said that on Monday Nailesh had called him at 11 pm to say that three men posing as city crime branch had come to the flat and said they were checking for illegal tenants. When they asked to show the rent agreement, Nailesh could not produce one. The three men told him to come to Chandkheda police station. As per the complainant, it is suspected that the man was abducted by relatives of a woman who had allegedly eloped with the victim’s friend. Rajasthan: Woman From Ahmedabad Abducted And Taken To Abu Road, Raped Repeatedly By Distant Relative.

According to the report published by TOI, Paresh rushed to Chandkheda police station to report complaint of abduction and impersonation, when he called the police station and found out that Nailesh never arrived at the police station. An FIR has been registered by the police and a probe is underway.

