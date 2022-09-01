Chennai, Sep 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 485 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the infection tally to 35,69,142, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,035 with zero fatalities, the health department said on Thursday.

As many as 519 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,26,014, leaving 5,093 active cases, the department's medical bulletin said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Arrested for Raping Minor Girls.

Chennai and Coimbatore topped the list with 72 and 61 cases, respectively and the remaining infections were spread across other districts, it said.

No fresh case was recorded in Kallakurichi and Perambalur in the last 24 hours, while 22 districts reported new cases below 10, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Rs 4,500 Crore Rail Infrastructure Projects in Kerala.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,199 active infections and overall 7,87,538 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,082 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,89,23,581, the health bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)