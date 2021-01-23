Leh, Jan 23 (PTI) The active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh dropped to 68 after recovery of five more patients, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh had recorded 128 a total of 128 COVID-related deaths among a total of 9,673 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

"Five patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh, taking the number of recovered cases in Ladakh to 9,476, which is 98 per cent of the virus count," an official said, adding that among the 68 active cases, 64 are under treatment in Leh district and four others in Kargil district.

Leh district recorded a total of 7,569 cases, of whom 85 patients died and 7,420 recovered, while Kargil district recorded 2,104 cases, of whom 44 died and 2,056 recovered, the officials said.

