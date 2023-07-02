New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) India has logged 53 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,907, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,281)

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,884, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

