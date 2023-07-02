Varanasi, July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 28 projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during his two-day visit from July 7.

He will also address a public meeting. According to the government spokesman, the Prime Minister will inaugurate about 18 projects. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Amritsar Jamnagar Express Highway on July 8.

The projects to be inaugurated include Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology's Skilling and Technical Support Centre (CSTC) located on the Sultanpur-Varanasi National Highway.

The foundation stone of 10 projects costing more than Rs 305 crore will be laid too. These include the beautification of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat. The foundation stone of three railway overbridges will also be laid. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate ‘One Earth One Health’ Advantage Healthcare India 2023 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Besides, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the public a 10-storied International Hostel at Banaras Hindu University. There is also a proposal to lay the foundation for starting work on jetties at Assi Ghat, Shivala Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Panchganga Ghat and Raj Ghat to speed up water transport on the Ganga.

