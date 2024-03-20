New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Distress calls about injuries from water balloons and allergic reactions from colours are among the common complaints received during Holi by animal rights activists who have urged people to celebrate an animal-friendly festival this time.

Traditional Holi festivities often involve the use of powdered colours which can be harmful to animals if ingested or if they accidentally enter the eyes.

Animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said their 24x7 emergency response team frequently receives calls concerning injuries to animal during festival celebrations.

"For instance, there are reports of animals experiencing impaired vision due to colour accidentally entering their eyes, and more severe eye or skin conditions can develop if the colour contains harmful chemicals," Sachin S Bangera, vice-president of celebrity and public relations at PETA India, told PTI.

"Some animals get hit by water balloons or inadvertently ingest chemically contaminated water," Bangera said.

The NGO urged people to contact its helpline number 9820122602 to report such an injury.

"Revellers can ensure full enjoyment of events by ensuring no animals are nearby when there are potential risks such as noise or colour, and by organising separate, animal-friendly celebrations with their canine and feline companions, perhaps by distributing tasty treats," Bangera suggested.

Humane Society International-India, another animal welfare organisation, urged citizens to embrace compassion and celebrate Holi in a manner that is considerate of animals.

"As we revel in the vibrant festival of Holi, let us bear in mind that our happiness should not come at the expense of our animal friends. Holi can be enjoyable for everyone if played responsibly," HSI-india said in a statement.

The NGO urged people not to apply Holi colours to animals as they are generally made of synthetic dyes containing potentially toxic ingredients that can cause skin allergies and even blindness in humans and animals alike.

"The dry powder contains lead, which can accumulate in the body as a toxin. Inhaling the powder may cause nasal irritation and even respiratory infections. Dogs and other animals often lick their bodies to clean themselves, inadvertently ingesting the Holi colours, which frequently become the primary source of poisoning," it explained.

HSI-India also advised people to watch out for signs of poisoning from toxic colour or contaminated water or food.

"Symptoms of poisoning can include excessive salivation, vomiting, diarrhoea, and behavioural changes such as aggression, anxiety, or lethargy in your pet. If any of these signs are observed, immediate veterinary attention for your pet or the community animal is essential," the NGO said.

The NGO also cautioned against hurling water balloons and pointing them at animals as it can frighten them.

"Avoid using kerosene or spirits to remove Holi colours. If your pet or a community dog gets dyed with colours, gently wash them with a mild dog or pet shampoo. Never use kerosene or spirits to remove colours or stubborn paints from your dog's coat," the NGO cautioned.

"If the dog's face has been hit with a water balloon or colours have entered their eyes, nose, or mouth and been ingested, carefully wash the affected areas with clean water and promptly seek veterinary assistance for a thorough examination," it advised.

