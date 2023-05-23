Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause for the death of actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who collapsed and died in the bathroom of his apartment in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Punjab: 30-Year-Old Man Held for Uploading Woman's Objectionable Photos and Mobile Number on Social Media, Say Delhi Police.

According to the police, Rajput (33) collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in Oshiwara area of Andheri on Monday afternoon and was found by his maid. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Cheetah Cub of Namibian Feline Jwala Dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Fourth Death in Two Months.

"The actor's viscera sample was sent for examination and we are awaiting the report. If anything is found in the report, the investigation will move ahead in that direction, but till now nothing suspicious has been found," the official from Oshiwara police station said.

The medical report will make it clear if Rajput had consumed alcohol or any other substance, he said.

The postmortem was performed at a hospital in Goregaon and the body will be handed over to the actor's family for last rites, the official added.

Rajput has participated in reality shows such as "Splitsvilla" and also acted in films such as "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)