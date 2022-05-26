Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Expressing grief over the killing of TV actor Amreen Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said the recently reported killings in the last 10 days in the Union territory are a "matter of concern".

While praising the efforts of security forces in maintaining peace in the Union Territory, Gupta asserted that there is a need to reform the "design against extremism".

Also Read | Family-run Parties Biggest Enemies of the Nation, Says PM Modi at Hyderabad Event – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"The security forces have worked commendably to maintain peace in the valley in the past 1-1.5 years, but still, there are certain underground workers and informers who are always ready to show their presence," Gupta said.

"Hence, there is a need to change the design against extremism," he added.

Also Read | UP Budget 2022: Yogi Govt Presents State's Largest Budget With Eye on 2024 Polls; Free Irrigation Facility, Accidental Insurance for Farmers.

According to the J-K police, Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured in his arm with a bullet and was receiving treatment at a district hospital.

"Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot. She was like a 'son' to me," Bhat's father told ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the details of the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)