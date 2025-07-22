Bhopal, Jul 22 (PTI) Actor Anupam Kher met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a special screening of his film "Tanvi the Great" on Tuesday, an official said.

The film's actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artist Viraj Aggarwal were also present on the occasion, he said.

Chief Minister Yadav congratulated Kher for making a film with a great purpose, while the actor-director presented him with his book "Different But No Less".

