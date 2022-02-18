Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Actor Kavya Thapar was arrested for assaulting and abusing the police, said the Juhu police on Friday.

She was produced in the Andheri court after which the court sent her to judicial custody on charges of engaging in a scuffle and using abusive language with the police.

The incident took place yesterday morning after she hit a car and injured a person under the influence of alcohol, according to the police.

The police have registered a case against her under section 353,504,332,427 of IPC and have started the investigation. (ANI)

