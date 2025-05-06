Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI) Actor Sonu Sood will be honoured with a humanitarian award at the 72nd Miss World grand finale on May 31, officials said.

The award recognises Sood's commitment to social upliftment through his foundation, the Miss World Organisation announced at a press meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

The actor said he would dedicate the award to the volunteers and supporters of the Sood Charity Foundation, as well as those whose lives have been touched by it. Sood is the founder of the Foundation.

"I'm also proud to announce that the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation have come together to collaborate on spreading awareness for a cancer-free world. This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions across the globe," he added.

Also Read | Delhi: Moscow-Bound Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing at IGI Airport After Fumes Detected in Cabin.

The grand finale will be held at the HITEX Arena, while the opening ceremony on May 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will feature a vibrant, parade-style presentation of Telangana's folk and tribal dances, as over 100 contestants are introduced.

Sood will also serve as one of the official judges for the finale, which will crown the next Miss World.

Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said: "Sood's compassion, tireless dedication, and impact through the Sood Charity Foundation perfectly embody the spirit of ‘beauty with a purpose', the motto of Miss World."

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, and Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Jayesh Ranjan also attended the press meet.

Nandini Gupta, Miss World India, who will represent India at the pageant, was also present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)