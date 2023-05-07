Alappuzha (Kerala), May 6 (PTI) Actor Tini Tom has alleged that a colleague he recently worked with is a drug addict and suffers from tooth decay due to substance abuse, amid reports of narcotic use among young actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Addressing students during the inauguration of the cultural festival of the University of Kerala on Friday, Tom said his wife refused to allow their young son to work in a film, adding that the ages between 17 and 18 are the most vulnerable.

"Dangerous times lie ahead. My son recently got a chance to act as the child of a major actor but my wife refused to allow it," Tom said, adding that she was concerned with the reports of drug use in the industry.

In the video aired by television channels on Saturday, Tom warned the students against drug abuse and mentioned the health condition of a fellow actor, who is allegedly an addict.

"The ages around 17-18 is the most vulnerable period. He is my only child. All you have to do is get addicted to art instead of drugs. I have undergone all such situations... I am saying (this) because I understand the consequences...," he said.

Tom added that an actor with whom he recently worked is an addict and has got tooth decay due to drug abuse.

"But many say he is acting well... However, it's like a lightbulb. You use electricity to light up but once the filament is gone, the light goes out," he added.

Tom is also an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

There were news reports recently that Tom would record his statement with the police on drug abuse in the film industry.

He said he is an ambassador of the Kerala Police's 'Yodhavu (Warrior)' campaign and fights against the drugs menace.

He also urged the youth to fight against drugs.

There was a police complaint against one actor recently for allegedly misbehaving with reporters under the influence.

Many producers have also complained about some young actors over their use of drugs.

