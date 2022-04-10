Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Malayalam Actress Kavya Madhavan will not appear for interrogation on Monday in connection with the 2017 Actress Assault Case, said sources in the Crime Branch police.

According to sources, she has sent a letter to the probe team that she can't appear for interrogation on Monday as she is in Chennai. Further, requesting the agency to interrogate her on Wednesday at her house in the Aluva region of Kochi.

"The Crime Branch has not finalized the revised date for extortion yet," said sources.

Earlier the Crime Branch had sent a notice to her asking to appear on Monday in the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. She is one of the witnesses in the case.

Kavya Madhavan is the wife of Malayalam Actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in this case. He was also questioned by the probe team for two consecutive days last month.

An actress working in South Indian Movies was abducted and allegedly molested inside a car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

