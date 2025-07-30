New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Mocking the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being held in Bihar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday stated that the actual meaning of SIR was "Silent Invisible Rigging" claiming that it had been started by the Election Commission in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee stated that the behaviour of the Election Commission was "partial."

"Under the pretext of SIR, the names of the citizens of this country are being deleted from the list and a residential certificate is being issued in the name of a dog, and the Election Commission is even accepting this residential certificate. There is a residential certificate in the name of a dog, but people cannot cast their votes. The SIR that they are talking about...Special Intensive Revision...the actual meaning of SIR is rather Silent Invisible Rigging, which has been started by the Election Commission in favour of the BJP. Those who use their voting rights to question the government, the election commission is trying to snatch away their voting rights," the Trinamool MP said.

"The way they are behaving in a partial manner...I believe...they have seen earlier as well, that their actions rendered no results in West Bengal...They have now done it in Bihar; I believe the people of Bihar will respond. Meanwhile, the case is pending in Supreme Court as well. We have complete trust on the judicial system.... They will try it in Bengal too, they will do a lot of mischief..." Banerjee told reporters here.

He further asserted confidence that the TMC would bag better results in West Bengal elections to be held in 2026, as compared to those of 2021, 2023 and the 2024 panchayat elections.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to take away the voting rights of the people.

"People's love, blessings and trust towards Trinamool Congress will only increase and Trinamool Congress will bag better results in 2026 than 2021, 2024 and 2023 panchayat elections. The BJP wants to take away people's voting rights."

The TMC MP also launched an attack on the central government questioning it's responsibility for the security lapses in the deadly Pahalgam attack, and accused them of compromising with the country's sovereignity.

"Who is responsible for Pahalgam (terror attack)? You insult Bengal and say that the Bengal government makes Bangladeshis infiltrate. Who is responsible for the borders in Jammu and Kashmir? Who are the Jammu and Kashmir police controlled by? How did four terrorists enter? They boast a lot. They are claiming that people infiltrated through the Bangladesh border, who is responsible for that? Who allowed them to enter?" Banerjee said.

Further, Banerjee questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why external forces claimed to have the authority to decide when India could start or stop war, claiming that earlier India's remote was in Delhi, but now had moved to America.

"Why would the American President decide when India would stop the war or start the war? Narendra Modi used to say that there was a remote-controlled government before 2014. They used to say that Manmohan Singh was controlled by a remote from 10 Janpath. At least the remote was in Delhi, now the remote is in America... India is being controlled by the American president..." he the Trinamool MP said. (ANI)

