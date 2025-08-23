Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Adani Agri Fresh Limited (AAFL) on Saturday announced the commencement of its apple procurement operations for the 2025 season in Himachal Pradesh, offering an opening rate of Rs 85 per kilogram for the Large-Medium-Small (LMS) grade of top-quality fruit - Rs 5 higher than last year's starting price.

Procurement will begin on August 24 at AAFL's facilities in Rohru, Rampur, and Tutu-Pani, on August 25 at Sainj and Jarol-Tikkar, and on August 28 at Reckong-Peo.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Boy Stabs 10-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times Over Cricket Bat, Arrested.

"We are pleased to start this year's procurement at Rs 85 for the LMS grade of 80-100% colour premium apples, which is Rs 5 more than our last year's opening rate. Our priority remains ensuring fair returns to farmers while maintaining quality standards," an AAFL spokesperson said.

According to the company, the procurement rate for apples with 80-100 per cent colour, categorised as Premium, will be Rs 45 per kilogram for Extra Large (EL), Rs 85 for Large-Medium-Small (LMS), Rs 75 for Extra Small (ES), Rs 65 for Extra Extra Small (EES), and Rs 45 for the smallest size locally known as PITTU. Apples with 60-80 per cent colour, categorised as Supreme, will be procured at Rs 35 per kilogram for Extra Large, Rs 65 for Large-Medium-Small, Rs 55 for Extra Small, Rs 45 for Extra Extra Small, and Rs 35 for PITTU.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Dangerous Track, Working in Coordination with Anti-India George Soros: Kiren Rijiju.

In other categories, apples with below 60 per cent colour of all sizes except Extra Extra Large (EEL) will fetch Rs 24 per kilogram, while ROL apples (rejected on line during the grading process) will also be bought at Rs 24. Undersized apples classified as EEL or US, regardless of colour, will be procured at Rs 20 per kilogram.

Himachal Pradesh has 11 lakh hectares of cultivable land, with nearly 2 lakh hectares under fruit cultivation. Of this, over 1 lakh hectares are dedicated exclusively to apple orchards, making apples account for around 50 per cent of the state's fruit-growing area. The hill state produces nearly 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of apples annually, contributing more than Rs 5,500 crore to its economy. Adani Agri Fresh currently handles around 8 per cent of this production, a share likely to increase with the introduction of its new digital mandi initiative.

In a landmark step for India's horticulture sector, AAFL launched the country's first digital apple market platform on July 30, 2025 at Bithal near Rampur, around 120 km from Shimla. The pilot project is designed to connect apple growers directly with buyers, bringing transparency, efficiency, and better price realisation.

Farmers in the state's apple-growing belts have welcomed the move, citing reduced dependence on middlemen and better visibility of real-time market prices. Many believe the combination of digital mandi access and this year's higher procurement rates will significantly boost incomes during the harvest season.

The apple season in the Himachal peaks between late August and October. Procurement rates announced by private players like AAFL often set the benchmark for wholesale mandis across the state. With Rs 85/kg as the starting price for premium LMS-grade apples this year, traders and commission agents expect upward movement in open market rates as the season progresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)