Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress party on Monday staged demonstrations in front of the LIC and SBI offices in Rajasthan to draw the public's attention to the Adani issue, a party spokesperson said.

He said the protests were held to highlight that the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have made risky investments in the Adani group, endangering the hard-earned savings of people.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas and other leaders participated in the protest.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam involving common people's money.

